Donna Sue Tucker West
March 7,1947 - July 21, 2019
Lizella, GA- Donna Sue Tucker West, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Barrier and Rev. Marty Watson officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon GA 31216. The family may be contacted at 478-550-0569 or 478-258-4708.
Sue was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Robert and Louise Etheridge Tucker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken West and sister, Renee Gordon. Sue was a member of Macon Evangelistic Church and was retired from Keebler after 30 years of service. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and a true friend.
She is survived by her son, David Doles, daughter, Doreen Crook, grandsons, Wade (Betty), Billy (Jessie), granddaughters, Donna, Jackie, Destin and Adair, great grandchildren, Cameron and Sky, sisters, Diane (Charles) Beasley, Bonnie Smith (Mark), Robbie (Stan) Martin, brother-in-law, Darryl Gordon, several nieces and nephews and Mable Foster, lifelong friend of the family.
Published in The Telegraph on July 23, 2019