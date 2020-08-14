1/1
Donnie Churchwell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Churchwell
April 23, 1949 - August 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Donnie Wayne Churchwell, 71, of Macon, GA passed through heaven's doors on August 11, 2020. He's now rejoicing at the right hand of the Father he loved so much. He went for a walk and died of a massive heart attack.
Donnie Wayne was blessed with a large and loving family. Not only his parents and nine siblings, but he was doubly blessed to have a loving wife in Charlene and three wonderful sons, Bryan, Jason and Todd.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and to view full obituary.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Donnie Churchwell



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved