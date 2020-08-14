Donnie Churchwell
April 23, 1949 - August 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Donnie Wayne Churchwell, 71, of Macon, GA passed through heaven's doors on August 11, 2020. He's now rejoicing at the right hand of the Father he loved so much. He went for a walk and died of a massive heart attack.
Donnie Wayne was blessed with a large and loving family. Not only his parents and nine siblings, but he was doubly blessed to have a loving wife in Charlene and three wonderful sons, Bryan, Jason and Todd.
