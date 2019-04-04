Donny "Dog" Brown
October 1, 1956 - March 28, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Donny Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave., Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Donald Williams will officiate. Interment services will follow at Cherry Blossom Cemetery. Family may be contacted at 3858 Emory Drive Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Donny "Dog" Brown
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019