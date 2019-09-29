Dontrell Dwayne Williams (1993 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family. God will give you strength."
    - Valinda Canion
  • "The good die young! Dontrell was a good person,good friend,..."
    - Brea
  •  
    - Fatt
  • "My fam.my bruh gonna miss ya . f.f.o.a.....allday"
    - TJ
  • "Rest in Heaven young man and Thank you for your service..."
    - Jo Koceja
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-788-4300
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
631 Chesterfield Avenue
Columbus, GA
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
631 Chesterfield Avenue
Columbus, GA
Obituary
Dontrell Dwayne Williams
April 27, 1993 - September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Services for Dontrell Dwayne Williams are 12:00 Noon, Monday, September 30, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 631 Chesterfield Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906.
Viewing will be held at 11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services at the church).
Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL.
HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 29, 2019
