Dora Louise Wilson
February 25, 1935 - April 18, 2020
Lizella, GA- Dora Louise Wilson passed away peacefully at home on April 18th, 2020.
Born in Macon Georgia on February 25th, 1935 to Amos, Sr. and Irene Byrd, both deceased, she was a graduate of York College in New York and retired from Civil Service with the New York City Housing Authority. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Sr.; her daughter, Cheryl; her son, Thomas Jr.; her brother, Paul Byrd and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was interred at the Cherry Blossom Cemetery on Midway Road in Lizella on Friday, April 24th.
Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Dora Louise Wilson
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020