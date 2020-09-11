1/1
Dora Mae Rasmussen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Mae Rasmussen
June 18, 1930 - September 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Dora Mae Rasmussen, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Zebulon Park Rehabilitation. Private graveside services will be held at 11AM Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. The family would like to thank the staff of Zebulon Park for their great care of Mrs. Rasmussen.
Mrs. Rasmussen was born in Marlin Falls, Texas the daughter of the late Myrtle Neal Horton and Fred Horton. She was preceded in death by her son in 1968, Robert Wesley Morris and her husband, Clayton Rasmussen. Mrs. Rasmussen was a homemaker and a former member of Pine Forest Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rasmussen is survived by her daughter, Brenda Morris Buckalew; step-daughter, Carolyn Haines (Ernie); grandchildren, Christy Thompson, Wesley Buckalew (Robin), Rick Haines (Charlotte); great-grandchildren, Cody and Caitlyn Thompson, Dylan, Devon, and Dakota Buckalew, Carson and Riley Haines.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dora Mae Rasmussen



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved