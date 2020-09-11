Dora Mae Rasmussen
June 18, 1930 - September 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Dora Mae Rasmussen, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Zebulon Park Rehabilitation. Private graveside services will be held at 11AM Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. The family would like to thank the staff of Zebulon Park for their great care of Mrs. Rasmussen.
Mrs. Rasmussen was born in Marlin Falls, Texas the daughter of the late Myrtle Neal Horton and Fred Horton. She was preceded in death by her son in 1968, Robert Wesley Morris and her husband, Clayton Rasmussen. Mrs. Rasmussen was a homemaker and a former member of Pine Forest Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rasmussen is survived by her daughter, Brenda Morris Buckalew; step-daughter, Carolyn Haines (Ernie); grandchildren, Christy Thompson, Wesley Buckalew (Robin), Rick Haines (Charlotte); great-grandchildren, Cody and Caitlyn Thompson, Dylan, Devon, and Dakota Buckalew, Carson and Riley Haines.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Dora Mae Rasmussen