Doretha H. Green (1953 - 2019)
  • "Your mother will be remembered in your hearts today and..."
    - Diane Noble
  • "We will remember you always,and praying for the family and..."
    - Theresa MONROE
  • "Praying for you all. Love you! Linda & Lee Tillman"
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bentley's Chapel
Montpelier Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Life Cathedral Church
Obituary
Doretha H. Green
September 6, 1953 - November 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Covenant Life Cathedral Church with burial in Bethel Baptist Church in Roberta GA.
Family contact: 4939 York Place Macon GA 31204
Family visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
