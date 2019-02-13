Doretha Hardy
04/26/1926 - 02/11/2019
Eastman, Georgia- Mrs. Doretha Branch Hardy, age 92, of Eastman Passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Hardy-Towns Chapel with Dr. Paul Cowles officiating. Interment will follow in Orphans Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 6 til 8 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Mrs. Hardy was a lifelong resident of Dodge County where she was a member of Gresston Baptist Church and retired from the Dodge County Board of Education.
She is survived by sons, Tommy Hardy (Janice), Lynn Hardy (Donna), and Stacy Hardy (Amanda); grandchildren, Russell Hardy, Kevin Hardy, Ashley Rogers (Zack), and Dana Brown (Chris); great grandchildren, Ryan Brown, Ansley Brown, Taylor Rogers, Zane Rogers, Harper Brown, and Briley Brown.
The Hardy Family will be at Mrs. Hardy's residence, 429 Hardy Rd., Eastman, Ga.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements. www.hardy-towns.com
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2019