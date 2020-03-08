Doris A. Snow
March 10, 1941 - March 4, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Doris Snow, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Lodge of Warner Robins. The daughter of the late Daniel R. and Gilma E. Hunt, Doris was born in Champaign, Illinois. She was a woman of the Lutheran faith and a devoted member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Doris had a huge heart for children, and was a part of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Houston County, INC. She was also a Girl Scout Leader throughout the United States and internationally for over 20 years. Doris was a loving wife and mother whose memory will be treasured by those who were blessed enough to know and love her.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel R. Hunt.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband of 59 years, Louis "Ray" Raymond Snow; children, Teresa, David, and Daniel; grandchildren, Mason Snow, Kaitlyn Snow and Madison Snow.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. Snow will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Afterward, Mrs. Snow will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Doris A. Snow to CASA of Houston County, Inc., 206 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Doris A. Snow
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020