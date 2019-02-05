Doris Alma Dieskow Engerrand
Milledgeville, GA- Doris Alma Dieskow Engerrand, age 93, of Milledgeville, GA, passed away on January 20, 2019. A business educator, Dr. Engerrand retired in 1990 after a thirty-year career at Georgia College in Milledgeville, GA, Troy State University, and Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega, GA.
She was born August 7, 1925 to William Jacob Dieskow and Alma Cords Dieskow in Chicago, IL. Doris attended Chicago City Schools and Northwestern University, where she met her future husband, Dr. Gabriel H. Engerrand. They moved to Dahlonega, GA in 1947. After the birth of their three children, Doris resumed her education at North Georgia College in Dahlonega. She earned a BS in 1957 and a BS in Education in 1958. She completed a Master's Degree in 1966 and a PhD in 1970 at Georgia State University in Atlanta. In addition to her years as a high school teacher and college professor where she won awards for her teaching, Doris worked as a Lab Technician, a Practical Nurse, and as a Licensed Insurance Agent. Doris was successful in many other activities. After taking up swimming in the early 1940s, she was a member of the first national championship synchronized swimming team in 1946. She earned a Pilot's License in 1970 and was the Ninety-Nines International, North Georgia Chapter, 1973 Pilot of the Year.
Doris was preceded in death by her Husband, Gabriel H. Engerrand, her Parents, and her Brother, William J. Dieskow, Jr. She is survived by her Children, Steven W. (& Kayla Barrett) of Fayetteville, GA; Kenneth G. (& Anne) of Houston, TX; and Jeannine Engerrand of Milledgeville, GA; three grandchildren, one nephew, and many nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral Services for Dr. Doris Engerrand will be conducted Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville with Dr. John Sallstrom officiating. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour. Interment will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Acacia Park Cemetery in Chicago, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made, in memory of Doris, to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 711 S. Wilkinson Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061, (478) 454-1273.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019