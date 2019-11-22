Guest Book View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 10:00 AM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris DeFore Evans

November 26, 1929 - November 21, 2019

Macon, GA- Doris DeFore Evans, 89, went to her heavenly home, November 21, 2019 at Lynn Haven Health & Rehabilitation in Gray. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Reverend Joe McDaniel and Rev. Sam Waldron officiating. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park. Family will meet friends beginning at 10:00 AM before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, Georgia 31204 or Gray United Methodist Church Building Fund, 117 Jefferson St, Gray, GA 31032.

Mrs. Evans, born November 26, 1929, was the daughter of the late Pearl Caldwell DeFore and James Alvin DeFore. Doris grew up at Mabel White Baptist Church, and at a very early age demonstrated a great talent for the piano. While still a high school student she filled the position of church Pianist, later to take the work of radio pianist with Dr. James W. Waters (Brother Jimmy) for the "Victory Hour" and "Let's Go To Sunday School" broadcasts. Only extreme illness could keep her away from her place of service. Ms. Doris' special touch on the piano keys was testimony to her love for Jesus Christ. Her music inspired and blessed many to accept Christ as their Savior. She was always honored to play for events and be asked to accompany vocalists. She could play every hymn in the Baptist Hymnal and added her own precious style to each one. She continued as pianist at Mabel White for over 40 years and then continued playing piano and organ at Tattnall Square Baptist Church. She also worked as a secretary at Weir Elementary School and the Bibb County Board of Education. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, lovingly called "Mama D".

Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Arnold Evans. Those who will cherish her memory are her children, Elaine Evans Bennett(Billy), James (Jay) William Evans (Sherri). Grandchildren, Cortland (Cory) Evan Bennett (Elizabeth), Bethany Bennett McAfee (Jay), Sarah Evans Davis (Mike), Austin William Evans and great grandchildren William Adams Bennett, Mary Alston Bennett, Reed Hoyle Bennett, Frances Katherine McAfee, and William Fort McAfee. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the staff of Lynn Haven Health & Rehabilitation and to Hospice Care Options. The family may be contacted at the home of Jay and Sherri Evans, 196 Oakview Circle, Gray, Georgia.

Visit

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Doris DeFore Evans





Doris DeFore EvansNovember 26, 1929 - November 21, 2019Macon, GA- Doris DeFore Evans, 89, went to her heavenly home, November 21, 2019 at Lynn Haven Health & Rehabilitation in Gray. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Reverend Joe McDaniel and Rev. Sam Waldron officiating. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park. Family will meet friends beginning at 10:00 AM before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, Georgia 31204 or Gray United Methodist Church Building Fund, 117 Jefferson St, Gray, GA 31032.Mrs. Evans, born November 26, 1929, was the daughter of the late Pearl Caldwell DeFore and James Alvin DeFore. Doris grew up at Mabel White Baptist Church, and at a very early age demonstrated a great talent for the piano. While still a high school student she filled the position of church Pianist, later to take the work of radio pianist with Dr. James W. Waters (Brother Jimmy) for the "Victory Hour" and "Let's Go To Sunday School" broadcasts. Only extreme illness could keep her away from her place of service. Ms. Doris' special touch on the piano keys was testimony to her love for Jesus Christ. Her music inspired and blessed many to accept Christ as their Savior. She was always honored to play for events and be asked to accompany vocalists. She could play every hymn in the Baptist Hymnal and added her own precious style to each one. She continued as pianist at Mabel White for over 40 years and then continued playing piano and organ at Tattnall Square Baptist Church. She also worked as a secretary at Weir Elementary School and the Bibb County Board of Education. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, lovingly called "Mama D".Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Arnold Evans. Those who will cherish her memory are her children, Elaine Evans Bennett(Billy), James (Jay) William Evans (Sherri). Grandchildren, Cortland (Cory) Evan Bennett (Elizabeth), Bethany Bennett McAfee (Jay), Sarah Evans Davis (Mike), Austin William Evans and great grandchildren William Adams Bennett, Mary Alston Bennett, Reed Hoyle Bennett, Frances Katherine McAfee, and William Fort McAfee. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the staff of Lynn Haven Health & Rehabilitation and to Hospice Care Options. The family may be contacted at the home of Jay and Sherri Evans, 196 Oakview Circle, Gray, Georgia.Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close