Jones County, Georgia- June Earwood, 84, of Luke Smith Road, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00pm, Wednesday at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory with Interment at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray. Rev. Thomas Graham will officiate.
Mrs. Earwood was born December 18, 1934, in Murphy, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late Lonnie Deal Seabolt and Edna Mae McDonald Kent. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband of twenty years: Dale Chase Earwood; granddaughter: Stephanie Parrish and a sister: Jean Davis.
Mrs. Earwood is survived by her children: Teresa and Ray Hyde of Andrews, North Carolina, Terri and Ross Wheeler of Clermont, Georgia, Darrell and Cindy Earwood, Dennis Earwood and Trina and Paul Hathaway, all of Jones County; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law: David and Ella Seabolt; sister and brother-in-law: Joann and Clyde Irons; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 896 Luke Smith Road in Jones County.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory has charge of arrangements. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019