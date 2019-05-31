|
3969 Mercer University Drive
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Doris Eloise Tubbs Fargason Duckworth
July 10, 1933 - May 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Doris Eloise Tubbs Fargason Duckworth, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Derrick Jackson officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Apage Hospice, 1395 S. Marietta Parkway, Building 750, Suite 730, Marietta GA 30067 or Cartersville First Baptist Church, (Legacy Project) 241Douthit Ferry Road, Cartersville, GA 30120.
Mrs. Duckworth was born on July 10, 1933 in Pleasant Hill, LA to the late Richard Cleavy Tubbs and Donie Purvis Tubbs. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She loved the Lord and was an example of unconditional love. She was devoted to her family and loved family gatherings where she was always waiting on everyone and always being the last one to sit down to eat. She loved to cook and was noted for her homemade biscuits and fried apple pies.
She was a streamstress for 30+ years. She loved yard selling with her husband, Duck, and could spot a bargain a mile away. She had a contagious smile and laugh. All who had the pleasure of knowing her loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Fargason, daughter, Gail Fargason, granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Fargason, and brother, Dwain Tubbs.
Mrs. Duckworth is survived by her husband of 32 years, Hoyt Duckworth, son, Charles W. Fargason of Kathleen, daughter, Deborah Dickson Ballew (Jim) of Cartersville, son, Mark Duckworth of Forsyth, five grandchildren, Angela Marie Hammock (Burt), Lori Andrews (Ben), John Michael Dickson (Allison), Matthew Duckworth, Autumn Wilhelm (Jordan) eight great grandchildren, Kristen Hammock, Austin Hammock, John Thomas "JT" Andrews, Mary Eloise "Ella" Andrews, Isaac Dickson, Elliott Dickson, Aaron Dickson and Joe Dickson and one great great grandchild, Rylann Leslie.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2019
