Doris F. Harris
1941 - 2020
Doris F. Harris
January 19, 1941 - August 8, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Doris F. Harris. A Celebration of Love Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R.Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Internment will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Reverend Audwin Dean Davis will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories five loving children, Larry (Karen) Harris, Gregory (Cynthia) Harris, Robert (Taffy) Harris, Cynthia Goodlow and Alonzo (Michelle) Harris and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
