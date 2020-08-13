Doris F. HarrisJanuary 19, 1941 - August 8, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Doris F. Harris. A Celebration of Love Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R.Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Internment will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Reverend Audwin Dean Davis will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories five loving children, Larry (Karen) Harris, Gregory (Cynthia) Harris, Robert (Taffy) Harris, Cynthia Goodlow and Alonzo (Michelle) Harris and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines.