Doris Foskey Suddeth
December 24, 1927 - October 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Doris Foskey Suddeth, 91, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Robbie Shepherd will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Mrs. Suddeth was born in Wrightsville, Georgia the daughter of the late Virtie Spence Foskey and John Foskey. She was the widow of Rev. Morris James Suddeth and was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers. Mrs. Suddeth was a retired supervisor with Keebler Company after 27 years of service and was a member of Daystar Church of God.
Mrs. Suddeth is survived by her son, Morris Timothy Suddeth (Rebecca); daughter, Barbara Suddeth Cobb (Cecil); grandchildren, Todd Suddeth, Shelley Tyson (Scott), Alane Shortt (Wendell), Angie Quinton (Matt); 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
A special thanks to caregivers Ms. Bernice Porter and Keshia Coates.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019