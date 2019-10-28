Doris Foskey Suddeth
Macon, GA- Doris Foskey Suddeth, 91, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Robbie Shepherd will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
A special thanks to caregivers Ms. Bernice Porter and Keshia Coates.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019