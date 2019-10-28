Doris Foskey Suddeth (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "SORRY TO SEE HER DEATH I ALSO WORKED AT KEEBLER"
    - JIMMY FAIRCLOTH
  • "Sorry to hear about her passing. She was always nice...."
    - Jonathan Cripe
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Obituary
Doris Foskey Suddeth
Macon, GA- Doris Foskey Suddeth, 91, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Robbie Shepherd will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
A special thanks to caregivers Ms. Bernice Porter and Keshia Coates.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019
Funeral Home Details