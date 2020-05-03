Doris Gloria Dressler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Gloria Dressler
November 6, 1935 - April 30, 2020
Marietta, GA- Doris Gloria Dressler, age 84, of Marietta, GA, passed away on April 30, 2020, from the COVID19 virus. She was born on November 6, 1935, in Savannah, GA. She was survived for approximately five hours by her beloved husband, Robert T. Dressler, who passed away the same day from the COVID19 virus, She is survived by her son, Barry L. Caswell (Gay) of Marietta, granddaughter, Karen Caswell, and brother, Larry Tippins, stepsons Richard Aaron Jr., Chuck Aaron, Jeff Dressler, and stepdaughter Judi Dressler Daniels. She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Leon C. Caswell, Jr., her second husband, Richard D. Aaron, her parents, Doris and Audrey Tippins, and sister, Libby Waddell. Mrs. Dressler retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base as Inventory Management Specialist. She was a Baptist, co-founder of the Save a Pet Animal Shelter in Forsyth, GA, and a member of the UDC, and the DAR. The family will hold a private graveside service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon, GA, with the Reverend Dave Hinson officiating.Carmichael Funeral Home 2950 King St. Se., Smyrna Ga 30080 (770) 435-4467 is In Charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Doris Gloria Dressler


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved