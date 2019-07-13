Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Herring Forrester. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Herring Forrester

August 4, 1932 - July 10, 2019

Woodstock, Georgia- Doris Herring Forrester, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her daughter Linda's home in Woodstock, Georgia. She was born on August 4, 1932, in Bessemer, Alabama, to Henry "Clay" and Margaret Herring. Her father was a full time Baptist Music Minister and Doris spent the majority of her childhood in Bristol, TN, before moving to Lanett, AL, at the beginning of her senior year of high school. She was crowned "Ms. Senior High School" at Lanett High School in 1950. Doris met her husband, Marvin Franklin Forrester, in Lanett. They carpooled from Lanett to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) and were married in 1951. Doris resided with her husband in Decatur, Alabama, as well as Ocala, Florida, and later they moved to Warner Robins, Georgia, making it their home in the late 1950's.

Doris was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins where she taught the 3 year old Sunday School class, and later taught one of the Women's Bible Classes. She enjoyed reading her Bible, playing the piano, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Franklin Forrester, her parents Clay and Margaret Herring and a brother, Horace Clay "Sonny" Herring.

She is survived by her brother, James Herring; four children, Linda (John) Harris, Brenda Diane (Jeff) Budkoski, Richard (Cheryl) Forrester and Ronald Forrester; three grandchildren, Ashley (Mitchell) Fowler, Jacob Budkoski, and Rachel Lee Forrester; two great grandchildren, Bryson and Joseph Fowler; a niece, Danice Talbert, and a nephew, Eddie (Helen) Herring.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday evening, July 14, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, 31088. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Following the funeral, a private graveside service will be held at Pinewood Cemetery in West Point, Georgia.

