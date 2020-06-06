DORIS JAROS
BYRON, GA- Doris Lee Patterson Jaros, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home soon. Details about the service will be announced well in advance, so that all family and friends will have time to make plans to be there.
Doris was born in Ohio to the late Leo and Julia Dietz Patterson. She grew up on the family farm with household chores and garden responsibilities. She played basketball in high school and enjoyed roller skating and horseback riding. After high school graduation, she attended Kent State College. She married the love of her life, Frank Jaros, Jr., with whom she had been friends since first grade. Doris skillfully raised chickens, churned butter, pasteurized milk, and "put up" fruits and vegetables. The City of Akron, Ohio, purchased the family property for a reservoir, and Frank began researching the best soil and environmental characteristics favorable to farming. Frank chose Middle Georgia, and Doris chose Perry, and they bought and moved to their farm on Highway 41. Doris was a lifetime homemaker, always striving to create a loving and welcoming environment in which to raise their children. She was an excellent cook and always felt that people who ate food "the way God made it," without additives and preservatives, would live longer, which Doris certainly did. She was a member of Perry United Methodist Church and The Sorelle Club of Perry. She always enjoyed mowing the lawn and planting beautiful flowers all around their home, especially roses, to enjoy inside their home, too. After many years, they built a new home in Byron and lived out their days there together. Doris and Frank were very much in love and were always together. Today, they are together again. Doris was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband of 50 years, Frank Joseph Jaros, Jr.; a son, George Dana Jaros; and her sister, Eleanor Holshoy.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Mrs. Doris are her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Sallie Jaros of Marshallville; her caring and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Judy Ann and John Towles of Crawfordville, FL; her grandchildren, Kellie Jaros, Jamie Jaros Lochner (Rusty), Jimmy Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Wendy Johnson Smith (Jacob), Bryon Jaros (Tiffany), and Stephanie Favors (Jimmie); seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.