Doris Louise Ciesielski
November 30, 1933 - May 2, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Doris Ciesielski, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born on November 30, 1933 Doris was the daughter of the late James H. Hanson and Velma Crawford Hanson. A gifted educator, Doris worked as a preschool teacher where she was affectionately known as "Ms. C or Mama Dorris" at Children's Friend Learning Center and retired after years of helping many young children gain fundamental knowledge and life skills. A woman of steady faith, Doris was a member at Sandy Valley Baptist Church. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, all of whom Doris loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death her loving husband, Edward F. Ciesielski; son, Michael Kennedy Ciesielski; siblings, Bill Hanson, and Janice Ciesielski.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Donna Harris Brekel and Bill Brekel of Saint Louis, James Edward Ciesielski of Kathleen, Judith Ann Ciesielski of Warner Robins, John William Ciesielski and April of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Danielle Evans, Jennifer Monat, Tracy Stuckenschneider and Katie, Augie Harris, Michael S. Ciesielski, Angel Lynn Ciesielski, Jason Carter and Shannon Morris Carter, Ryan Smith, Logan Murrell; great grandsons, Hunter Stewart, Augie Harris IV, Paxton Harris, Avery Jackson, Shane Jackson; and great granddaughters, Reese Daniels, Breanna Welsh, and Emma Arseneault.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 04, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service for Mrs. Ciesielski will be held on Sunday, May 05, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2019