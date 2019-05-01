Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 3077 Pio Nono Ave Macon , GA 31206 (478)-788-3778 Visitation 1:00 PM Swift Creek United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Swift Creek United Methodist Church 4271 Jeffersonville Rd Macon , GA View Map Interment Following Services Swift Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Louise Curry Wells

February 9, 1925 - April 29, 2019

Macon, Ga- Doris Louise Curry Wells went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at Swift Creek United Methodist Church at 4271 Jeffersonville Rd in Macon on Thursday, May 2nd at 2 PM. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. Reverend Leland Collins will officiate.

Doris, a life-long resident of Macon, was born to the late Charles R. Curry, and Ella L. Mixon Curry. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dawson S. Wells. She was a graduate of Lanier High School and was a former employee at Dannenberg Clothing, C&S Bank, and the Fuse Plant where she worked faithfully.

Those that knew Doris would tell you that she loved the Lord, loved her church, and loved history. She was a long-time member of Swift Creek United Methodist Church and an affiliate member of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church. Doris loved to sing and had the most beautiful alto voice. Most of all, Doris will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and aunt. The family would like to remember Doris' dear friend Myrtle Lou Wells.

Doris is survived by her five children; Sammy Wells, Nancy W. Anderson, Kathey W. Overstreet, Charles F. Wells (Connie), and Troy D. Wells (Donna); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and two beloved nieces, Carol Gates (Joey), and Barbara Chambers, and several other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Doris' caregiver, Jessica Bridges. And no one could forget Doris' companions, her cherished Kitty Cats whom she loved dearly.

