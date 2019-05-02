Doris Louise Curry Wells
February 9, 1925 - April 29, 2019
Macon, Ga- Doris Louise Curry Wells went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at Swift Creek United Methodist Church at 4271 Jeffersonville Rd in Macon on Thursday, May 2nd at 2 PM. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. Reverend Leland Collins will officiate.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019