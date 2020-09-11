1/1
Doris M. Blount
1938 - 2020
Macon, GA- Doris M. Blount, 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Mullins officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Doris was born in Ailey, Georgia to the late Grover Smith and Mavis Farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Blount, brother, Grover Smith and sister, Lucille Mercer. Doris was a member of the Moose Lodge and where she enjoyed playing bingo. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her son; James (Sharon) Brinson of Jones County, two grandchildren; James (Dawn) Brinson, Jessica (Michael) Norris, three great grandchildren; Hailey and Austin Brinson and Madison Norris, brother; Paul (Barbara) Mullins, sister-in-law; Faye Smith and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
