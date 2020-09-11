Doris M. Blount
October 6, 1938 - September 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Doris M. Blount, 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Mullins officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Doris was born in Ailey, Georgia to the late Grover Smith and Mavis Farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Blount, brother, Grover Smith and sister, Lucille Mercer. Doris was a member of the Moose Lodge and where she enjoyed playing bingo. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her son; James (Sharon) Brinson of Jones County, two grandchildren; James (Dawn) Brinson, Jessica (Michael) Norris, three great grandchildren; Hailey and Austin Brinson and Madison Norris, brother; Paul (Barbara) Mullins, sister-in-law; Faye Smith and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Doris M. Blount