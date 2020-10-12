Doris M. Morrison
February 11, 1932 - October 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Doris Morrison passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on October 9, 2020. She was 88 years old. Her parents, Emery and Minnie Taylor, along with her husband CMSgt. Harold Morrison, USAF (Ret.); grandchild Daniel Selph and several brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
Doris was born on February 11, 1932 in Pilot Mountain, N.C. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Doris was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved her family with every part of her being. Everyone who knew Doris loved her as her zest for life was evident in everything she did.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael D. Morrison (Machele) of Byron; daughter Deborah M. Selph (Larry) of Waverly; siblings, Rex Taylor (Jean) and Audrey Taylor; grandchildren, Shelley Nichols (Chris), Benjamin Rucker (Angela), Whitney Rucker and Bruce Rucker; great grandchildren, Kaylee Parker, Joseph Nichols, Kaiden Rucker and Aaron Rucker.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family requests that due to Covid 19, attendees to the service wear masks and practice social distancing.
