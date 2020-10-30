Doris McDonald Mims Poole
January 19, 1937 - October 29, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Doris Poole, quietly passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Doris was born in Dawson, Georgia, on January 19, 1937, to the late Randolph and Josie Howard McDonald. She graduated from Terrell County High School and in 1955, she married her first husband, Joseph Mims. Doris enjoyed traveling the world with his Air Force career and dedicated her life to being a stay at home mother to her four daughters. Her whole life was about raising her girls! After Joseph retired from the military in 1971, they settled in Warner Robins. Later, Doris began a career in supply and transportation at Robins Air Force Base. She retired with 20 years of Civil Service. She was later married to her second husband for 33 years, Boling "Doc" Poole III, until his passing in 2017. When she wasn't spending time with her family, you could find her reading.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lynette Barfield.
Doris is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia King (Bill) of Byron, Karen Crawford (Steve) of Bonaire, and Sharon Nutgrass and Christy Norman (Kevin), both of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Stacey Carty (Joe), Elizabeth Nagy, Natalie Armentrout (Jason), Audrey Morath, Toby Norman, and Katie McWilliams; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy McDonald (Deanna) of Cuthbert, Georgia; and several adoring nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Doris will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, next to her first husband, Joseph, in Parrott City Cemetery, Terrell County, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Doris to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
