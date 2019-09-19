Doris "Mama Doll" Mitchell Jackson
February 23, 1937 - September 13, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- With deep sadness the children of Doris "Mama Doll" Mitchell Jackson announce the passing of their mother. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00P.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 365 Cool Spring Road, Fort Valley, GA, with Pastor LaDamiun Raines officiating.
Interment will follow in the church's cemetery.
Survivors include: six devoted daughters; one devoted son; a host of other family members; and friends that will forever cherish her memories. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019