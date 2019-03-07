Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Parham. View Sign

Doris Parham

September 27, 1940 - March 4, 2019

Ormond Beach, FL- Doris Bell Parham died early Monday morning after a brief illness. The visitation is Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA.

Doris was born on September 27, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Macon, GA with her parents, Doris Randal Bell (Doc), Marion Queen Bell (Maw Maw), and sister, Jeanine McDaniel (FiFi).

After graduating from Miller High School, she went on to become an X-Ray Technician. While working as an X-Ray Tech at the Peach County Hospital in Fort Valley, GA, she met her husband of 55 years, Thomas H. Parham.

Doris enjoyed working with her husband at Par-San clothing store in Fort Valley for 30 years, gardening, boating, reading, and solving word puzzles with her buddy EJ (her dog.)

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tripp Parham (Faith), Kathy Young (Bernie), and two grandchildren: Zach Young and his wife Rebecca, and Casey Young. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you will join them for visitation and a celebration of Mrs. Doris's life at the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church in Fort Valley, GA on Saturday, March 9th from 2-4 pm.





View the online memorial for Doris Parham



Doris ParhamSeptember 27, 1940 - March 4, 2019Ormond Beach, FL- Doris Bell Parham died early Monday morning after a brief illness. The visitation is Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA.Doris was born on September 27, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Macon, GA with her parents, Doris Randal Bell (Doc), Marion Queen Bell (Maw Maw), and sister, Jeanine McDaniel (FiFi).After graduating from Miller High School, she went on to become an X-Ray Technician. While working as an X-Ray Tech at the Peach County Hospital in Fort Valley, GA, she met her husband of 55 years, Thomas H. Parham.Doris enjoyed working with her husband at Par-San clothing store in Fort Valley for 30 years, gardening, boating, reading, and solving word puzzles with her buddy EJ (her dog.)Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tripp Parham (Faith), Kathy Young (Bernie), and two grandchildren: Zach Young and his wife Rebecca, and Casey Young. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.In Lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you will join them for visitation and a celebration of Mrs. Doris's life at the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church in Fort Valley, GA on Saturday, March 9th from 2-4 pm. Religious Service Information First Baptist Church

209 S Miller St

Fort Valley, GA 31030

Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close