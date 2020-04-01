Doris Parks Reddick
February 16, 1947 - March 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Doris Ruth Parks Reddick was born in Dublin, GA on February 16, 1947 to the late Mr. Roscoe Parks and Mrs. Sarah Hunt Parks. Mrs. Reddick departed this life on March 26, 2020.
Mrs. Reddick's service will be graveside at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, Macon, GA.
Family can be contacted at (478) 742-3530.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020