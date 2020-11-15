Doris Perry

July 24, 1934 - November 7, 2020

Ellijay, Georgia - Doris Vaughn Perry, 86, formerly of Macon, died on November 7, 2020, at Parkside Center for Nursing, Ellijay, GA after contracting Covid-19. She was the daughter of Jack V. Vaughn and Polly Jones of Macon. She was born in Bibb County, GA on July 24, 1934 and graduated from Miller-Lanier High School in 1951. She married James Herbert Perry March 1954 at Pine Forest Baptist Church in Macon.

Doris retired from Burlington Coat Factory in (Westgate) Macon where she was known to the employees as "Miss Doris." She enjoyed the years working there and interacting with her fellow employees and the public. She was well into her 70s when she retired.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Lee Vaughn.

She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Brooks of Jasper, GA, and her son, Greg Perry (Melissa) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Alycia, Christopher, and Nathalie; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Lilly, and Indie; her sister Debbie V. Stanley of Macon, and brothers James M. Vaughn (Louise) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Charles M Vaughn (Cathy) of Molalla, Oregon; sisters-in-law Sara Martin and Margaret Crawford of Wrightsville, GA and Jean House (Rodney) of San Antonio, TX along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.





