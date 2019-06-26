Doris Robinson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Doris Robinson will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stone Creek Baptist Church, Twiggs County. Rev. Kelvin Washington will officiate. Interment services will follow at the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Robinson, 82, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
Survivors includes her son, Tommy Lee Williams; two brothers, Dea. Roy Hill and Wilkie Hill, Sr., devoted niece, Wanda (Bennie) Williams; three grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 574 Highway 80, Dry Branch, GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Doris Robinson
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019