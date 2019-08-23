Doris Roney Culverhouse (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Chapel Mausoleum
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Chapel Mausoleum
Obituary
Doris Roney Culverhouse
February 27, 1927 - August 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Doris Roney Culverhouse, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum at Macon Memorial Park with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon GA 31204.
Doris was born in Geneva, AL to the late Mr. and Mrs. Burrell Roney. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Milam Culverhouse. Doris was retired from Keebler Company after 30 years of service and was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church. Doris enjoyed being involved in the Red Hat Society. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and aunt.
She is survived by her son, Michael Judah (Kathy Ordes) of Macon and niece, Shirley (Erie) Sorrells of Hartford, AL.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
