Doris "Dotty" Seal Miller
Sept. 1, 1938 - Oct. 23, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Doris "Dotty" Seal Miller, 82, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Her life will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, at Houston Lake Country Club, 100 Champions Way, Perry, GA 31069, from 6 until 8 o'clock. A private interment will take place on Wednesday, October 28, in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, or the donor's favorite charity.
, or the donor's favorite charity.
Dotty was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late "Oscar" Broaddus and Doris McCants Seal. She graduated high school in Jacksonville, Florida. Dotty was affectionately called "Sarge" during her over 25 years of service with Superior Photocopy of Atlanta, and was very active with her dance groups. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick James Miller in 1973, and a brother, Jimmy Seal.
Dotty loved her children, family, and friends. She loved cooking, dancing, and playing games. Her children and family were the loves of her life. Anyone that knew Dotty, knows that she is now dancing her way into the Heavens above.
Survivors include her sons, Michael J (Cal) Miller; Larry (Sharon) Miller; daughter, Renee Hulett; grandchildren, Bambi DeFebbo, Michael James Miller, Jr., Ashton Mathis; Matthew Ryan Miller, Lisa Erin Miller, Katie Lee Hulett; 4 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Joy (Ben) Creamer, Sandy (Patrick Aycock) Churchwell, Debbie Henderson; brother in law, Jackson Henderson; a tremendous host of extended family and close friends.
