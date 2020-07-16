1/1
Doris Sutton Everett
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
October 11, 1931 - July 14, 2020
Macon , GA- Doris Sutton Everett, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Neal Wall and Rev. Jim Duggan officiating. The family will meet friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 5925 Price Road, Macon GA 31220 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Doris was born in Crisp County, Georgia to the late Will Sutton and Eunice Wright Post. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Durwood Everett. She was a devoted member of Bellevue Baptist Church and was a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. Doris was retired from Robins Air Force Base after thirty years of dedicated service. She will always be remembered for her devotion to God, and her family.
She is survived by her children; Melinda (Joseph) Pittman, Alan (Teresa) Everett and Brian (Lindsay) Everett, grandchildren, Brittainy (Brad) Horne, Kristina Siens, Rob (Amy) Pittman, Brandi (Brian) Ellingham, Kaitlyn Navarre, James Everett, Audrey Everett and she was so excited to meet her 8th grandson, Grayson, seven great grandchildren, brother, Douglas Sutton and sister, Gerry Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews, cousin, Joyce Wheeler and lifelong friend, Joyce Judd.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Doris Sutton Everett



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 15, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I worked with Doris at Robins. She was such a sweet person and so pretty. She was a pleasure to be around. Sincerely, Jeanne Giles Pierce
Jeanne Giles Pierce
Friend
