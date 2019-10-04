Doris Thompson
December 23, 1925 - October 2, 2019
Gray, GA- Doris Thompson, 93, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00AM at Evergreen Cemetery, with Dr. Neil Wall officiating.
Ms. Thompson was a graduate of Wilcox County High School and a former member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She was a current member of Calvary Baptist Church in Macon. Ms. Thompson loved her family and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Ms. Thompson is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Thompson, and sisters Eunice Williams and Frances Cravey. She is survived by her sons, Larry Thompson (Carol), of Monticello, and Allen Thompson, Jr., of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; daughter, Virginia Marcelene Spencer, of Gray; brother, Paul Allen Carson, of Perry; sister Jane Mercado, of Byron, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019