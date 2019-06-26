Dorothea Stamatis Haralson
December 5, 1934 - June 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Dorothea Stamatis Haralson, 84, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dorothea was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Louis and Ruby Doris Hamilton Stamatis and was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Paul Stamatis and his wife, Carolyn. She was a homemaker and also worked in Retail. Dorothea was a member of Thomaston Road Church of Christ. Her favorite pastime was having her family together and cooking for them at Christmas.
Survivors include her children, Alan Fields, Terry (Lori) Fields, Cindy (Ray) Magee and Jade (Mark) Helm; grandchildren, Shane (Tasha) Fields, Jonathan (Jessie) Magee and Lauren Magee; great granddaughter, Jacklyn Magee; brother, Randy Pike; nephews, Damon (Nikki) Stamatis and Danny (Cindy) Stamatis; niece, Paula (Sammy) Peacock; and cousin, Margaret Anne (Ed) Thornton.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery had charge of arrangements.
