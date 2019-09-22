Dorothea Thomas
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Dorothea Thomas will be held 1 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church. Rev. Jarvis Adside, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Ms. Thomas, 57, passed away September 18, 2019.
Survivors includes her daughter, LaShay Thomas; granddaughter, Trinity Coats; four sisters, Joyce (George) Frances, Belinda T. (Andrew) Brown, Marie (Gregory) Harris and JoAnn Scruggs; two brothers, Cleveland (Melonie) Thomas, Jr. and Frank (Carol) Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dorothea Thomas
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019