July 19, 1942 - March 7, 2019

Forsyth, GA- Dorothy Ann Abernathy Edge passed away on March 7, 2019, at her home in Forsyth, Georgia.

Dorothy Edge was born in Monroe County on July 19, 1942, to the late Elrod and Willie Abernathy. She graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1960. She married her one true love, Roy Cecil Edge, on November 22, 1961. She worked at Robins Air Force Base early in their marriage, then they returned to Forsyth in 1967 after their first child was born. She started playing the piano in church when she was 12 years old and was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church until recent years, when she ended her piano-playing career at Fairview United Methodist Church, just a few short weeks ago.

She grew up in rural Monroe County, was the baby of the family, and had two older brothers. Her brothers, James and Raymond Abernathy preceded her in death. Her husband, Roy Cecil Edge, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Jeff) Stark, son, David (Michelle) Edge; grandchildren, Kendall (Gia) Popham, Juliann Stark, Madison Stark, Mackenzie Edge, Baylee Edge, and Jackson Edge; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Popham, Garrett Popham, and Grant Popham. Also, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and adopted family members including John and Nancy Fleckenstein, their children and grandchildren, and Harley and Sherrie Davis.

When her children were in school, she went to work at Mary Persons High School as a registrar. She loved Mary Persons football and looked forward every year to getting her reserved tickets she had held for the last 39 years. She had a love of quilts and treasured quilts that were pieced and quilted by her mother, Jane Newton, and most recently Dana Brue (which was made up of her late husband's clothing). Every Thursday she loved to visit Circle of Care. She loved a good bargain and loved talking with her friends there and then going to Burger King for lunch.

She is known for her ability to write a good story or poem and loved telling stories. Mark and Deborah Ballard have been very special to her since she was his "Helper Bee" many years ago on WMAZ. She enjoyed attending his art classes and telling her stories of her many escapades.

She was a daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin, but was also an artist (having drawn many run-through signs for the Bulldogs), poet, pianist, writer, and crafter. She loved Jesus and missed her husband immensely.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. Reverend Stan Harrell and Reverend Phillip Johnson will be officiating. The family will be at the Edge Home on Lee King Road.

