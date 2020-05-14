Dorothy Ann Acker Haslam
Milledgeville, Georgia- Mrs. Dorothy Ann Acker Haslam age 87, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15 at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Milledgeville with Dr. Rick Lanford and Rev. Terry Caromey officiating.
Mrs. Haslam resided in Baldwin County but lived in Macon for many years working for the Central Georgia Boy Scout Council as a secretary and at Dr. McFarlin's office as an assistant.
She and her husband Al Haslam moved to lake Sinclair in 1960, where she was the office manager of Al Haslam's Marina for many years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents James P. Acker and Winifred H. Acker, a brother Major General William P. Acker, Ret. USAF (Nadine) and her infant son Albert Lewis Haslam, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years Albert Lewis Haslam of Milledgeville, son Charles Preston Haslam (Jeanne) of Milledgeville, two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Resch (Bob) of Evans and Virginia Caroline Treiber (Ben) of Comer, two brothers, James H. Acker (Julie) of Taylors, SC and Jack F. Acker (Ana) of N. Miami Beach, FL, and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph from May 14 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
301 S. Wayne St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
478-452-3024
