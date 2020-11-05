1/1
Dorothy Ann "Dotty" Cox
1956 - 2020
Dorothy "Dotty" Ann Cox
July 27, 1956 - November 2, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins resident Dorothy "Dotty" Ann Cox passed away on the evening of November 2, 2020, at the Houston Medical Center. She was 64 years old. Dotty was born in Avon Park, Florida, on July 27, 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest L. Rogers and Eleanor Sample Rogers; brother, Michael Kenneth Rogers; and nephew, Michael Charles Rogers.
Dotty moved to Warner Robins in 1964 with her parents and graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1974. After high school, Dotty went to Georgia Southwestern where she met her first husband John, and the two were married in December 1975. The couple had two daughters, Mary Beth and Heather. In 1999, Dotty married Walter "Wally" Cox, to whom she was married until her passing.
Dotty was a founding member of Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church in Fort Valley. She previously worked as a clerk at Tabor Middle School where she was also a cheerleading coach. Afterwards, she was employed as a contractor for Robins Air Force Base as a junior technical writer.
Whether it was karaoke or with the church choir, Dotty loved to sing. She adored her cats and loved her Georgia Bulldogs. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish the memory of Dotty include her husband, Wally Cox; her daughters, Mary Mary Beth Fletcher (Steve) and Heather Clements; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Cady, Marissa, and Matthew; brother, Sonny Rogers (Terry); nephew, Chris Rogers (Karen Wilson); and Wally's daughter, Sarah Yllander (Bruce) and her children and grandchildren, and Lydia Blymer (Kelly) and her children.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dotty's memory to Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 US 41 in Fort Valley, GA 31030.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dotty will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dorothy "Dotty" Ann Cox



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
