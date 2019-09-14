Dorothy Ann Schotthoefer
April 11, 1933 - September 11, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Dorothy Ann (Young) Skipper Schotthoefer, 86, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Ard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until service time in the funeral home.
Born in Johnsville, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Omar R. Young and Louise Crews Young. She was the widow of Carlos A. Skipper and Jerome "Jerry" Schotthoefer.
Mrs. Schotthoefer was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Gordon, Georgia, where she served as secretary and treasurer. She was very active in the Moose Lodge and the DAV Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Linda Skipper Williams(Keith), Carol Skipper Spivey(Dean), Tim Skipper, and Elaine Skipper Hall(Joey). Step children, Jerry Schotthoefer Jr.(Sharon), Judy Basler(John), Karen Beckman, Linda Hampton, and Carl Schotthoefer. Sisters, Verna Mae Brewer, and Melba Young Hubbard. Twenty four grandchildren and forty four great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 14, 2019