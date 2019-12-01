In Loving Memory

Dorothy Beatrice Harvey King

Dec 1, 1926-Aug 30, 2019

Happy Birthday! Dorothy Beatrice Harvey King was born on Dec. 1, 1926 to Mr. Johnson Watson Harvey and Mrs. Annie Lee Riley Harvey. She was born in Macon, GA. Her jobs consisted of taking care of children including Aimee Adams, Ken Youngblood, Patrick Sapp and Diamond Collins. Mother King was a founding member of the Faith Pentecostal Deliverance Church in Hawkinsville where she served as Church Mother. She loved her church family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucious King; sisters, Evelyn Daniel, Ann Wimbush, Sally and Mary Harvey; brothers, George and Felton Harvey and Otis Collins. She is survived by one sister, Marty (Aubrey) Trotter of Chicago; her pastor/friend, Verdell Gibbons, Iris Mims, Sapp Family, Mary Girtman, Patricia Butler and several nieces and nephews. She was laid to rest on Sept 4, 2019 in Pine Bloom Cemetary in Hawkinsville, Ga.



