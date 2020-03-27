Dorothy "Dot" Dye
November 19, 1923 - March 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Dorothy "Dot" Dye, 96, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held will be announced on a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201 or donor's .
Dot was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William Stanford Smith and Willie Leggett Smith. She graduated from A.L. Miller High School and The University of Georgia with a BS degree in education. She was a retired educator in Bibb County, having taught at Pearl Stephens, Fort Hawkins and Metta Danforth Elementary Schools. She was a longtime member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, where she was a past member of the Altar Guild. She enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Macon Outreach and the Medical Center of Central Georgia.
Dot was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, The General Society of Mayflower Descendants, and the Macon Woman's Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and did so with numerous groups and clubs throughout the Macon area. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and attended many games. She rarely missed a game on TV or radio. Dot was blessed with many great friends and cherished every minute she spent with them.
In addition to her parents, Dot is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Charles W. Dye, her brother Maj General William Stanford Smith Jr, US Army Ret., and her niece, Marion Smith Hills.
Dot is survived by her children Dottie Nix (Steve) of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and Charlie Dye, Jr. (Patti) of Macon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Layton Smith of Thomasville, Georgia, Kathryn Dye of Atlanta, Georgia, Charlie Dye, III of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Caroline Dye of Macon, and Anna Claire Stietenroth of Macon. She is also survived by nieces Betsy Smith of Grant, Florida and Cindy Warnick of Palm Bay, Florida.
