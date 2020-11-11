Dorothy "Dot" F. Kelley
January 3, 1927 - November 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Our beloved mother left to join our dear Lord on Monday, November 9. She was "Dot" to her friends and "Dottie" in our family. We enjoyed her love and support for 93 years and she will be so very missed.
A lifelong Catholic of St Joseph's Church, her Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and a Rosary will be said for her at 1:00 p.m., also at the church. Pastor Fr J. Scott Winchell, VF will officiate. Request all be safe at this time through social distancing and please wear a mask. Her burial at Rose Hill Cemetery is private.
Dorothy was educated at St Joseph's School and Mt de Sales Academy. She was a big believer in lifelong learning. As a child of the Depression, she went to work at an early age when she lost her father at age 16. Her dream of college was denied. Years later when presented with a complete set of the Encyclopedia Britannica, she read every book all the way through to "S." She fundraised 100,000 Campbell soup labels so St Joseph's School could have its first computer, an Apple II. She drove endless carpools for us as kids, to schools, Boy and Girl Scouts, YWCA, dance classes, and part-time teen jobs. With the early loss of her husband, our Dad, she bravely faced the world as a single mom as the strength of our family.
She was employed as a switchboard operator at Southern Bell and at the First National Bank; and was later employed at the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation. She enjoyed friendships in the Red Hats Society and with the St Joseph's Coffee Group. She enjoyed travel and visited every major Navy shore-based installation in the U.S.
Dorothy was a descendant of the Isaac Newton McCrary (Mamie Brady) family. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles "Fred" Kelley; parents, Nicholas J. Fogarty, Sr. and Annie McCrary Fogarty; and brothers, Nicholas "Nick" Fogarty, and Jimmie (Louise) Fogarty.
She raised four children and is survived by them, Lt Commander Kathy Gillespie (Jim), USN, ret., Jacksonville, FL; Karen Sherrill; Chris Kelley (Nancy), Macon; Kelli Naughton (Dustin). Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren include: Elizabeth and Joseph Kelley, and Olivia and Elliott Naughton. Her loving companion, "Lucky" cat has moved to Florida.
The family is most grateful to her caregivers Zelda Harvell, Cassandra Willis and Alisa Alexander, all of whom gave her the very best care in the world. Her medical practitioner Resurgia Home Solutions, Atlanta and Macon, were instrumental in her good health until the end, when she passed due to complications of diabetes. We also express our appreciation to Help At Home Agency, Macon.
In view of pandemic considerations, the family will not receive callers. In lieu of flowers, request donations be made in her memory to St Joseph's School, 905 High St., Macon 31201.
