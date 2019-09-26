Dorothy F. Marion
October 16, 1927 - September 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Dorothy F. Marion, 91, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, September 28th at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church I.E. Mack Worship and Fellowship Center, 3820 Houston Avenue, with Pastor I. Edwin Mack, officiating. Interment – Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until noon on Saturday.
Mrs. Marion was born in Detroit, Michigan the elder of two daughters of Donald and Willie Mae Fitzgerald. The family relocated to Macon, Georgia when she was a young child. At an early age she joined Unionville Missionary Baptist and worshiped there until her health declined.
Her husband Arthur Marion, Sr. and son, Ronnie Marion, Sr. preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Shirley Jones, Mary (Pastor Daniel) Jackson, Sr., Gerri (Lawrence) McCord and Arthur Marion, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019