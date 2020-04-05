Dorothy Freeman
Milledgeville, GA- Mrs. Dorothy Faye Gleaton Freeman, age 71, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted from the graveside on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Fairfax, SC, and lived in Macon before moving to Milledgeville 40 years ago. She loved her family, enjoyed cooking, never met a stranger and always put others before herself. She was member of Lakeshore Community Church. Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Melvin Freeman; father, William Gleaton; mother, Christine Fomby Gleaton; stepdaughter, Linda Freeman; and sister, Joan Gleaton.
Mrs. Freeman is survived by her daughters, Theresa Poss and Tonya Scales of Milledgeville; son, Petey Hall of Jacksonville; stepdaughter, Kathy Freeman of Milledgeville; grandchildren, Casey Horne, Maranda Poss, Taylor Shostrand (David), Chasity Scales, Maura Baysmore, Michael Hall, Marcus Hall, Makayla Hall, Paris Hall, Josh Hazinakis, Nicole Fipps, Mason Fipps; sister, Barbara Ruth (Billy) Lowe of Macon; brother, William (Rhonda Gail) Gleaton of Lizella; beloved lifelong friend, Deborah Harvey; and a Special Thank You to the caring and compassionate staff of Encompass Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020