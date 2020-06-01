Dorothy "Dot" Gay
1934 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Gay
June 3, 1934 - May 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Dorothy Mae (Etheridge) Gay, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her adoring family. The Good Lord called her name on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Please join us as we celebrate her blessed life on Tuesday, June 2nd. A visitation at 10 AM will be followed by her funeral service at 11 AM. Both will be held at Burpee Scott Memorial Chapel, 2932 Highway 41 N., Fort Valley GA 31030. Dorothy will then be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
To view the complete obituary, please visit https://www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com/ It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
