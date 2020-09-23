1/1
Dorothy Jean Reynolds Annis
1936 - 2020
June 12, 1936 - September 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Dorothy Jean Reynolds Annis, 84, of Macon passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Chris Minton will officiate.
Mrs. Annis was born on June 12, 1936 to the late Clinton and Eva Estelle Reynolds. She was a loving Wife, Mother, and Gramther. Mrs. Annis was member of Porterfield Baptist Church.
Mrs. Annis was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers; C.L. Hayes, James and Clinton "Doodle" Reynolds.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband; Harrie Annis, Children; James Lee Annis, Tim and Ann Annis, Wendy and Emory Meeks. Eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Sisters; Bonnie Fuller and Carolyn and Dennis Roland.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to Gideons International, Bibb West Crawford Camp, P.O. Box 28665, Macon, GA 31221
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
