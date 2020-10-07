Dorothy Jean Smith Nauss
January 30, 1929 - October 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Dorothy Jean Smith Nauss, 91, joined her beloved husband of 40 years, Herbert Hess Nauss, in Heaven, on the evening of Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Born on January 30, 1929, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dorothy was the daughter of the late James T. and Margaret Maffett Smith. She worked for a number of years at AMP Resistance Plant in Harrisburg where she made resistors, some of which NASA sent into space. After moving to Warner Robins, Dorothy enjoyed a long career at Gold Cup Bowling Lanes, first as a bowling coach with Herbert, then as the manager of its bar and snack bar. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her as she leaves behind countless memories with family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Herbert Nauss, Jr.; and her grandson, Mickey Surace.
She is survived by her loving children, Barbara Surace (Bob) of Millville, New Jersey, and Thomas Nauss (Patti) and Margaret Hayes (Gary), both of Warner Robins; grandsons, Rich Muttik (Valarie) of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania, Bob Surace (Lisa) of Princeton, New Jersey, Brian Surace (Sue) of Abington, Massachusetts, Eric Nauss (Jessica) of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Dustin Nauss of Vero Beach, Florida, and Adam Nauss, Ryan Nauss (Kelly), Greg Nauss (Mary), Jeff Nauss (Stephanie) and Nathan Hayes, all of Warner Robins; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy's family will lay her to rest next to her husband, Herbert, in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The service will be streamed live for friends via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Dorothy to Encompass Hospice, 1760 Bass Rd., Ste. 201, Macon, GA 31210.
