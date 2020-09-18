Dorothy King LaneMcDonough, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Dorothy King Lane will be 12 Noon Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Thomas King, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Lane, 72, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.Survivors includes her husband, John W. Wade; two children, Cedric (Tasha) Lane, Sr. and Tangela (Melvin) Howell; six sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.