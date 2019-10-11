Dorothy L. Broxton Hill
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Broxton-Hill will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. James Miller will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Ms. Hill, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Survivors include five children, Curtis (Mary) Hill, Leroy Hill, Jr., Michael Hill, Fayetta (William) Bawlson, and Linda Ann Hill; three sisters, Arnetta Strickland; Ella (Ernest) Gardner, Icelane Broxton, and Willie (Mary) Broxton; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends tonight 6 -7 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019